On May 31, 2024, Edward Kangas, Director at Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,743 shares of the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) is a well-known homebuilding and financial services company. The company designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments.

Over the past year, Edward Kangas has sold a total of 12,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc were trading at $144.72 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $918.158 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 5.12, which is lower than the industry median of 11.24.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.58, based on a GF Value of $91.37. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sell event might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market sentiment and the valuation perspectives of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

