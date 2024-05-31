On May 31, 2024, Thomas Rodgers, EVP, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial), executed a sale of 5,232 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $560.99 per share, leading to a total value of $2,934,769.68. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the patients in a safe, efficient, and sustainable way.

Over the past year, Thomas Rodgers has sold a total of 6,799 shares of McKesson Corp and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for McKesson Corp shows a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Shares of McKesson Corp were trading at $560.99 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $74.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 25.61, which is higher than the industry median of 17.31 and also above the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of McKesson Corp's stock is estimated at $470.23, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance, and future business expectations.

This recent insider sale might provide investors with context about how executives at McKesson Corp view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

