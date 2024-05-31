On May 31, 2024, Gregory Curl, Director at Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,181 shares of the company.

Post Holdings Inc, a consumer packaged goods holding company, operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. Its operations include producing and marketing ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, and other products.

The shares were sold at a price of $106.06, valuing the transaction at approximately $424,240. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The insider transaction history for Post Holdings Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a broader context to the insider's recent transaction.

As of the transaction date, Post Holdings Inc had a market cap of approximately $6.37 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 20.14, above both the industry median of 18.69 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation relative to the GF Value was calculated at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling and buying patterns within the company by its insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is trading close to its fair value.

This sale by Director Gregory Curl offers an insight into the insider's actions and holdings, set against the broader financial landscape and valuation metrics of Post Holdings Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.