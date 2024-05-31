Director Gregory Curl Sells 4,000 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 31, 2024, Gregory Curl, Director at Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,181 shares of the company.

Post Holdings Inc, a consumer packaged goods holding company, operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. Its operations include producing and marketing ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, and other products.

The shares were sold at a price of $106.06, valuing the transaction at approximately $424,240. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The insider transaction history for Post Holdings Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a broader context to the insider's recent transaction.

As of the transaction date, Post Holdings Inc had a market cap of approximately $6.37 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 20.14, above both the industry median of 18.69 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation relative to the GF Value was calculated at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

1797865913601650688.png

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling and buying patterns within the company by its insiders.

1797865931725238272.png

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is trading close to its fair value.

This sale by Director Gregory Curl offers an insight into the insider's actions and holdings, set against the broader financial landscape and valuation metrics of Post Holdings Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.