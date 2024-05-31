Director Julie Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial) on May 31, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,553 shares of the company.

Axon Enterprise Inc, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a global leader in public safety technology. The company develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons, body cameras, and software solutions that enhance the capabilities of law enforcement, military, and civilian users.

Over the past year, Julie Cullivan has sold a total of 1,986 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Axon Enterprise Inc, where there have been 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc were trading at $281.72 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 81.44, which is above the industry median of 34.08.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $266.47, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Axon Enterprise Inc, especially considering the company's significant market cap and its current valuation metrics.

