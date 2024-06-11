Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look into Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects

Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd (ENREF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2024-06-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-04. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd Do?

Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd is an Israel-based renewable energy company engaged in the field of solar (photovoltaic) and wind energy. The group operates its activities in two reporting segments namely, the Photovoltaic segment, and the Wind segment. It develops, plans, and constructs projects for the production and sale of electricity using its photovoltaic solar systems under the Photovoltaic segment. The company also plans and constructs projects for the production and sale of electricity by using wind energy. Its Wind energy segment projects are located in Israel and Poland. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Wind segment.

A Glimpse at Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's Dividend History

Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.19% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.84%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 20.50%. Based on Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd stock as of today is approximately 2.19%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 1.01, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 31.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 79.14% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 42.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 77.85% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 39.60%, which outperforms approximately 85.85% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's Dividend Outlook

Considering Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and a reasonable payout ratio, the company appears well-positioned to sustain its dividends. However, investors should keep an eye on the payout ratio and profitability metrics to ensure long-term sustainability. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

