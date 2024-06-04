On June 4, 2024, Donaldson Co Inc (DCI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record third quarter fiscal year 2024 sales and earnings. Donaldson, a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts, serves diverse end markets including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. The company operates through three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences.

Performance Overview

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI, Financial) reported third quarter sales of $927.9 million, a 6.0% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The company achieved a GAAP net earnings of $113.5 million, up from $93.7 million in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.92, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.84 and reflecting a 21.7% increase year-over-year.

"The Donaldson team delivered outstanding performance in the third quarter, generating record sales and earnings with robust margins, while continuing to set a stronger foundation for future profitable growth through ongoing strategic investments," said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Segment Performance

The Mobile Solutions segment saw a 5.5% increase in sales, driven by higher volumes and pricing. Aftermarket sales rose by 10.9%, while On-Road and Off-Road sales declined by 6.0% and 9.8%, respectively, due to a decrease in global equipment production.

The Industrial Solutions segment experienced a 2.9% increase in sales, supported by volume growth and pricing. Aerospace and Defense sales grew by 5.9%, and Industrial Filtration Solutions (IFS) sales increased by 2.4%.

The Life Sciences segment reported a significant 24.2% increase in sales, attributed to strong volume growth from Bioprocessing Equipment sales timing and Disk Drive.

Financial Achievements

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI, Financial) achieved a gross margin of 35.6%, up 260 basis points from 33.0% in 2023, driven by leverage on higher sales, pricing benefits, and input cost deflation. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 20.1% from 18.8% in the prior year, due to increased hiring and investments in the scaling of acquired Life Sciences businesses. Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) rose to 15.5%, up 130 basis points year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change Net Sales $927.9 million $875.7 million 6.0% Gross Profit $330.1 million $288.8 million 14.3% Operating Income $143.6 million $124.0 million 15.8% Net Earnings $113.5 million $93.7 million 21.1% EPS (Diluted) $0.92 $0.76 21.7%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI, Financial) reported total assets of $2.87 billion as of April 30, 2024, compared to $2.77 billion as of July 31, 2023. The company maintained a strong cash position with $223.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Year-to-date, Donaldson paid $90.3 million in dividends and repurchased 1.5% of its outstanding shares for $114.0 million.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI, Financial) has raised its full-year EPS guidance to between $3.33 and $3.39, up from the prior guidance of $3.24 to $3.32. Sales are expected to increase between 4% and 6% year-over-year. The company anticipates continued growth in its Mobile, Industrial, and Life Sciences segments, with specific forecasts for each segment provided in the filing.

