Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Strategic Advantages of Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago

Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and market analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $308.33 and a modest daily gain of 0.56%, the company has experienced a significant price adjustment with a three-month change of -31.66%. However, a detailed analysis based on the GF Score indicates that Lululemon Athletica Inc is poised for substantial future growth.

1798006944020197376.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. These components are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating greater potential for long-term outperformance. Lululemon Athletica Inc boasts a GF Score of 96 out of 100, reflecting its strong potential to outperform the market.

Understanding Lululemon Athletica Inc's Business

Lululemon Athletica, with a market cap of $38.85 billion and annual sales of $9.62 billion, operates at an impressive operating margin of 22.95%. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories. The company's product range includes items for yoga, running, and other athletic and leisure activities, sold through over 700 stores and various digital platforms globally.

1798006986818875392.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Lululemon Athletica Inc's financial robustness is evidenced by its Altman Z-Score of 11.66, indicating a low probability of financial distress. Additionally, its strategic debt management is reflected in a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.15, underscoring a prudent approach to leveraging.

Exceptional Profitability and Growth

The company's Profitability Rank is outstanding, supported by a consistent increase in operating margins over the past five years. The Gross Margin has also shown improvement, highlighting Lululemon's efficiency in converting sales into profits. The Piotroski F-Score further confirms its healthy financial condition.

1798007005772935168.png

Conclusion: A Promising Investment?

Considering Lululemon Athletica Inc's strong financial metrics, profitability, and growth, the GF Score underscores the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other high-scoring companies using the GF Score Screen. Is Lululemon Athletica Inc the next addition to your investment portfolio?

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.