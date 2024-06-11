Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR, Financial), a prominent player in the transportation industry, has experienced a notable 11% increase in its stock price over the past three months. As of the latest data, the company's market capitalization stands at $9.37 billion, with a current stock price of $312.35. Despite a recent weekly dip of 3.60%, the overall quarterly performance remains strong. The current GF Value of $333.8 suggests that the stock is fairly valued, showing a slight increase from the $325.43 GF Value three months ago when it was considered modestly undervalued.

Overview of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV operates a network of airports in southeast Mexico, with its Cancun segment being the most lucrative. The company's diverse operations span several key locations, contributing robustly to its revenue streams. This strategic positioning in tourist-preferred regions bolsters its market presence against competitors.

Assessing Profitability

The company's Profitability Rank is impressive at 9/10. ASR's Operating Margin of 58.97% outperforms 98.65% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 24.69% and 15.21% respectively, both metrics showcasing superior performance relative to industry standards. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 21.79% further highlights the company's efficient use of capital in generating profits.

Growth Metrics

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste also boasts a high Growth Rank of 9/10. The company has demonstrated significant growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 26.90%, surpassing 81.85% of its industry counterparts. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 12.80%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 2.20%. The EPS growth has been particularly strong, with a 3-Year rate of 81.90% and a 5-Year rate of 21.90%.

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors, Jim Simons holds 99,869 shares, representing 0.33% of the company, while Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) owns 3,329 shares, accounting for a 0.01% stake. Their investments underscore the confidence in ASR's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

ASR operates in a competitive sector with key players such as Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (MEX:GAPB, Financial) with a market cap of $8.14 billion, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (MEX:OMAB, Financial) valued at $3.39 billion. Aena SME SA (XMAD:AENA, Financial), with a significantly higher market cap of $29.67 billion, also forms part of this competitive landscape, highlighting the diverse scales of operation within this industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's robust profitability metrics, strategic market positioning, and consistent growth trajectory provide a compelling narrative for investors. The company's ability to maintain high profitability and growth ranks, coupled with a fair valuation status, positions it well in a competitive market. As it continues to expand and optimize its operations, ASR remains a noteworthy contender in the transportation industry, promising potential for sustained growth and investment returns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.