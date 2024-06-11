What's Driving Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's Surprising 11% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR, Financial), a prominent player in the transportation industry, has experienced a notable 11% increase in its stock price over the past three months. As of the latest data, the company's market capitalization stands at $9.37 billion, with a current stock price of $312.35. Despite a recent weekly dip of 3.60%, the overall quarterly performance remains strong. The current GF Value of $333.8 suggests that the stock is fairly valued, showing a slight increase from the $325.43 GF Value three months ago when it was considered modestly undervalued.

Overview of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV operates a network of airports in southeast Mexico, with its Cancun segment being the most lucrative. The company's diverse operations span several key locations, contributing robustly to its revenue streams. This strategic positioning in tourist-preferred regions bolsters its market presence against competitors.

1798010840402784256.png

Assessing Profitability

The company's Profitability Rank is impressive at 9/10. ASR's Operating Margin of 58.97% outperforms 98.65% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 24.69% and 15.21% respectively, both metrics showcasing superior performance relative to industry standards. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 21.79% further highlights the company's efficient use of capital in generating profits.

1798010858274713600.png

Growth Metrics

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste also boasts a high Growth Rank of 9/10. The company has demonstrated significant growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 26.90%, surpassing 81.85% of its industry counterparts. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 12.80%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 2.20%. The EPS growth has been particularly strong, with a 3-Year rate of 81.90% and a 5-Year rate of 21.90%.

1798010876041785344.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors, Jim Simons holds 99,869 shares, representing 0.33% of the company, while Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) owns 3,329 shares, accounting for a 0.01% stake. Their investments underscore the confidence in ASR's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

ASR operates in a competitive sector with key players such as Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (MEX:GAPB, Financial) with a market cap of $8.14 billion, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (MEX:OMAB, Financial) valued at $3.39 billion. Aena SME SA (XMAD:AENA, Financial), with a significantly higher market cap of $29.67 billion, also forms part of this competitive landscape, highlighting the diverse scales of operation within this industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's robust profitability metrics, strategic market positioning, and consistent growth trajectory provide a compelling narrative for investors. The company's ability to maintain high profitability and growth ranks, coupled with a fair valuation status, positions it well in a competitive market. As it continues to expand and optimize its operations, ASR remains a noteworthy contender in the transportation industry, promising potential for sustained growth and investment returns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.