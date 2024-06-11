What's Driving Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's Surprising 19% Stock Rally?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC, Financial), a prominent player in the transportation industry, has experienced a notable 19.35% increase in its stock price over the past three months, despite a recent weekly loss of 6.69%. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $8.54 billion with a stock price of $169.09. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of PAC is $240.78, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. This valuation marks a decrease from the past GF Value of $273.3 three months ago, yet both assessments categorize the stock as significantly undervalued.

Overview of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV operates a network of airports in Mexico, including major hubs in Guadalajara and Tijuana. The company is engaged in the construction, development, and operation of airport facilities. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Guadalajara segment, which is a critical component of its business model. The strategic management of these airport operations underscores the company's robust footprint in the Mexican aviation market.

1798010916021891072.png

Exceptional Profitability Metrics

PAC boasts an impressive Profitability Rank of 10/10, reflecting its superior performance relative to industry peers. The company's Operating Margin is 45.02%, higher than 96.16% of its competitors in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) of 49.39% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 13.87% both exceed industry averages, indicating efficient management and profitable operations. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) stands at 18.14%, further highlighting its financial health. PAC has maintained profitability for the past decade, surpassing 99.89% of its peers.

1798010935403769856.png

Robust Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is also at a perfect 10/10. PAC has demonstrated a remarkable 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 42.80%, outperforming 91.41% of its industry counterparts. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 20.90%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 3.70%. In terms of earnings, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 64.30%, and the 5-Year rate is 19.50%. The future EPS Growth Rate is projected at 6.90%, indicating continued profitability.

1798010952885628928.png

Investment Interest and Competitive Landscape

Notable investor Jim Simons holds 541,900 shares of PAC, representing 1.07% of the shares outstanding. In the competitive arena, PAC's closest rivals include Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (MEX:ASURB, Financial) with a market cap of $8.96 billion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (MEX:OMAB, Financial) valued at $3.39 billion, and Airports Of Thailand PLC (BKK:AOT, Financial) with a substantial market cap of $24.81 billion. These comparisons highlight PAC's strong position within the industry.

Conclusion: A Promising Outlook for PAC

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV exhibits a strong financial foundation and a promising growth trajectory. The company's stock performance, particularly the significant rise over the past quarter, coupled with its undervaluation as per GF Value, presents an attractive opportunity for investors. The robust profitability metrics and growth rates further bolster its market position, making PAC a compelling consideration for those looking to invest in the transportation sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
