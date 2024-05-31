On May 31, 2024, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of Texas Community Bancshares Inc (TCBS, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 68,258 shares of the company.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services. This includes personal and business banking services, as well as loans and investment options.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $14.33, valuing the purchase at approximately $100,331. This acquisition has contributed to a total of 11 insider buys over the past year for the company, compared to 5 insider sells in the same period.

With a market cap of $44.63 million and the stock's price on the day of purchase, Texas Community Bancshares Inc is evaluated in terms of various financial metrics. The company's shares are currently trading close to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider activity might be a significant indicator for investors, as it reflects the actions of those who have in-depth knowledge of the company. The insider's decision to increase their stake could be seen as a positive signal regarding the company's future prospects.

