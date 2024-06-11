Donaldson (DCI) Achieves Record Sales and Earnings in Q3

Donaldson (DCI, Financial), a leading maker of air and liquid filtration products, soared to all-time highs after a robust Q3 earnings report. The company, which caters to various markets such as aerospace, defense, automotive, food and beverage, and disk drive manufacturers, overcame destocking challenges across its customer base. Each segment—Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences—showed year-over-year sales growth.

Mobile Solutions: Aftermarket sales rose by 10.9%, driven by market share gains and prior-year destocking, pushing total sales up by 5.5% to $585.2 million. New and expanding relationships with part distributors like NAPA Auto Parts are bolstering market share gains. Weakness persists in the agricultural end market and China's construction sector, leading to forecasted decreases in off-road and on-road sales by low double-digits and low single-digits, respectively, for FY24.

Industrial Solutions: Sales increased by 2.9% to $269.1 million, driven by strong demand in aerospace and defense. Similar to GE Aerospace (GEV, Financial) and Honeywell (HON, Financial), robust aircraft component demand amid a travel boom is a key growth driver. FY24 sales are expected to grow by 6-8%, mainly due to healthy conditions in aerospace and defense.

Life Sciences: Sales jumped by 24.2% to $73.6 million, fueled by rebounding demand in the data center and cloud computing sectors.

Profitability: Efforts to enhance profitability included refining the supply chain, cost management, and price optimization. Gross margin expanded by 260 bps year-over-year to 35.6%, while EPS increased by 21.7% to $0.92.



The main takeaway is that the inventory correction in DCI's Mobile Solutions segment has ended, allowing growth rates to normalize. Additionally, the aerospace and defense markets continue to show strong performance.