Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dominic Savarino sold 11,369 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial) on June 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,852 shares of the company.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial) is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe with a total fleet of offshore drilling rigs. The company's fleet consists of semisubmersibles, dynamically positioned drillships, and deepwater drilling rigs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,378 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been eight insider sells and no insider buys at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial).

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial) were trading at $15.11 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.376 billion.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock trends, providing a glimpse into the financial movements within Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial).

