Insider Sale: Ronald Basso Sells Shares of Coherent Corp (COHR)

Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Ronald Basso executed a sale of 3,367 shares of Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,723 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Ronald Basso has sold a total of 14,117 shares of Coherent Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Coherent Corp shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 35 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Coherent Corp, a company specializing in lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial, and industrial customers, saw its shares trading at $68.44 on the day of the transaction. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $9.91 billion.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.31, based on a GF Value of $52.15. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's prospects, especially when considering the current valuation metrics and market performance.

