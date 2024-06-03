On June 3, 2024, Robert Johnson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB, Financial), sold 7,230 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $123.8 per share, leading to a total value of $895,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,398.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB, Financial) is a leading provider of silicon, software, and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. The company's award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets.

Over the past year, Robert Johnson has sold a total of 17,941 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc were trading at $123.8 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.87 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics to make informed investment decisions.

