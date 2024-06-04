Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates Despite 16% YoY Decline, EPS Misses

Company Shows Signs of Transformation Amidst Revenue Decline

57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $322.7 million, exceeded estimates of $306.12 million, representing a 16% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $22.0 million from continuing operations, with a diluted loss per share of $0.18.
  • Gross Margin: 45.5%, an increase of 280 basis points year-over-year, reflecting improved product margins and transportation leverage.
  • Active Clients: 2,633,000, a decrease of 172,000 quarter-over-quarter and 655,000 year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $18.9 million in the third fiscal quarter.
  • Cash and Investments: Ended the quarter with $244.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, with no debt.
On June 4, 2024, Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended April 27, 2024. The company, known for its personalized online styling services, reported financial results that exceeded its own expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, despite a year-over-year decline in net revenue.

Company Overview

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style services for men and women, combining data science and human judgment to deliver personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company provides a service called A FIX, where stylists hand-select items based on client preferences and data analysis. Stitch Fix offers a wide range of products across various categories, brands, and price points, including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's, and Plus sizes.

Performance and Challenges

Stitch Fix Inc reported net revenue of $322.7 million for Q3 FY2024, a 16% decrease year-over-year. The company also saw a decline in active clients, down by 6% quarter-over-quarter and 20% year-over-year, totaling 2,633,000 active clients. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a net revenue per active client (RPAC) of $525, a 2% increase year-over-year.

These performance metrics highlight the company's ongoing struggle to retain and grow its client base while managing to increase revenue per client. The decline in active clients could pose a significant challenge to future revenue growth if not addressed effectively.

Financial Achievements

Stitch Fix Inc's gross margin improved to 45.5%, up 280 basis points year-over-year, reflecting better product margins and transportation leverage. The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $22.0 million and a diluted loss per share of $0.18. However, adjusted EBITDA came in at $6.7 million, indicating effective cost management.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $18.9 million, and the company ended the quarter with $244.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, with no debt. These financial achievements are crucial for maintaining liquidity and funding future growth initiatives.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
Net Revenue $322.7 million $383.4 million
Gross Margin 45.5% 42.7%
Net Loss from Continuing Operations $22.0 million $18.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $6.7 million $13.2 million
Free Cash Flow $18.9 million Not Provided

Analysis and Outlook

Stitch Fix Inc's Q3 FY2024 results indicate that the company's transformation efforts are beginning to yield positive outcomes, particularly in terms of revenue per active client and gross margin improvements. However, the significant decline in active clients remains a critical issue that needs to be addressed to ensure sustainable growth.

The company's financial outlook for Q4 FY2024 projects net revenue between $312 million and $322 million, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $10 million. For the full fiscal year 2024, net revenue is expected to be between $1.33 billion and $1.34 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $25 million and $30 million.

Stitch Fix Inc's focus on strengthening its foundation and reimagining the client experience will be pivotal in driving future growth. As the company continues to navigate its transformation, maintaining cost management discipline and leveraging its data-driven approach will be essential for achieving long-term profitability.

