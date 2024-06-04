CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates with 33% Growth, GAAP EPS Meets Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $921.0 million, a 33% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $904.66 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $42.8 million, significantly up from $0.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.17, meeting analyst estimates of $0.17.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew 33% year-over-year to $3.65 billion, with net new ARR of $212 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved a record $322 million, representing 35% of revenue, up from $227.4 million in the prior year.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: Maintained at 78% for the first quarter of both fiscal 2025 and 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $3.70 billion as of April 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On June 4, 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. CrowdStrike, a leading cloud-based cybersecurity company, reported impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates, showcasing its continued momentum and market strength.

1798090228150464512.png

Company Overview

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) specializes in next-generation security solutions, including endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. Its flagship Falcon platform provides comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities, enabling enterprises to protect their IT infrastructure effectively. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Texas, CrowdStrike went public in 2019.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, CrowdStrike reported total revenue of $921.0 million, a 33% increase compared to $692.6 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue grew by 34% to $872.2 million. The company's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) also saw a significant increase of 33% year-over-year, reaching $3.65 billion.

Despite these achievements, CrowdStrike faces challenges such as intense market competition and the need to continuously innovate to stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats. These challenges could impact future growth and profitability if not effectively managed.

Key Financial Achievements

CrowdStrike's financial highlights for Q1 FY2025 include:

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $921.0 million $692.6 million
Subscription Revenue $872.2 million $651.2 million
GAAP Net Income $42.8 million $0.5 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $231.7 million $136.4 million
Free Cash Flow $322.5 million $227.4 million

Income Statement and Cash Flow Highlights

CrowdStrike reported a GAAP net income of $42.8 million, compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $231.7 million, up from $136.4 million in the same period last year. The company's free cash flow reached a record $322.5 million, representing 35% of total revenue.

Commenting on the results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s Chief Financial Officer, stated,

“The CrowdStrike team delivered another exceptional quarter driven by strong execution and platform adoption as customers increasingly consolidate on the Falcon platform. In addition to our strong top-line performance, financial highlights included record gross margin, significant year-over-year operating leverage, record free cash flow of $322 million or 35% of revenue and a rule of 68 on a free cash flow basis, showcasing our focus on profitably scaling the business to $10 billion ending ARR and beyond.”

Analysis and Outlook

CrowdStrike's strong financial performance underscores its leadership in the cybersecurity industry. The company's ability to grow its ARR and maintain high subscription gross margins highlights the effectiveness of its Falcon platform and its appeal to enterprises seeking robust security solutions. However, the competitive landscape and the need for continuous innovation remain critical factors for sustained growth.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike has provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with expected total revenue between $958.3 million and $961.2 million, and non-GAAP net income per share between $0.98 and $0.99. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company anticipates total revenue between $3,976.3 million and $4,010.7 million, and non-GAAP net income per share between $3.93 and $4.03.

