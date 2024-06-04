Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $7.2 Billion, GAAP EPS Declines 25%

Q2 Earnings Report Highlights Strong Performance Amidst Challenges

57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $7.2 billion, up 3% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $6.82 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.24, within the guidance range of $0.20 to $0.25, but down 25% from the prior-year period.
  • Free Cash Flow: $610 million, an increase of $322 million from the prior-year period.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 33.0%, down 300 basis points from the prior-year period.
  • Server Revenue: $3.9 billion, up 18% year-over-year, with an operating profit margin of 11.0%.
  • Intelligent Edge Revenue: $1.1 billion, down 19% year-over-year, with an operating profit margin of 21.8%.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $1,093 million, an increase of $204 million from the prior-year period.
Article's Main Image

On June 4, 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises, with primary product lines including compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment. The company aims to be a complete edge-to-cloud provider, enabling hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

1798090259456749568.png

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) reported revenue of $7.2 billion for Q2 2024, a 3% increase from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 4% in constant currency. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $6.82 billion. The company's annualized revenue run-rate (ARR) reached $1.5 billion, marking a 37% year-over-year increase.

Despite the revenue growth, HPE's gross margins faced pressure. The GAAP gross margin was 33.0%, down 300 basis points from the prior-year period, while the non-GAAP gross margin was 33.1%, down 310 basis points. Diluted net earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis were $0.24, a 25% decline from the prior-year period, but within the guidance range of $0.20 to $0.25. Non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.42, surpassing the guidance range of $0.36 to $0.41.

Segment Performance

The Server segment reported revenue of $3.9 billion, an 18% increase from the prior-year period, with an operating profit margin of 11.0%. The Intelligent Edge segment saw a revenue decline of 19% to $1.1 billion, with a 21.8% operating profit margin. Hybrid Cloud revenue was $1.3 billion, down 8%, with a 0.8% operating profit margin. Financial Services revenue increased by 1% to $867 million, with a 9.3% operating profit margin.

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

HPE generated $1,093 million in cash flow from operations, a $204 million increase from the prior-year period. Free cash flow (FCF) was $610 million, up $322 million year-over-year. The company returned $214 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Commentary and Outlook

“HPE delivered very solid results in Q2, exceeding revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance. AI systems revenue more than doubled from the prior quarter, driven by our strong order book and better conversion from our supply chain,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
“Stronger AI systems order conversion, prudent cost discipline, and higher-than-expected free cash flow drove a very solid performance in Q2. Because of our robust AI systems order momentum and disciplined execution across our entire portfolio, we are raising our revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for the full year,” said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $7,204 million $6,755 million $6,973 million
Cost of Sales $4,828 million $4,298 million $4,461 million
Net Earnings $314 million $387 million $418 million
Diluted EPS $0.24 $0.29 $0.32

Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth and effective cost management, particularly in its AI systems segment, which saw revenue more than double sequentially. The company's ability to convert AI system orders into revenue and its disciplined execution across its portfolio were key drivers of its solid performance. However, the decline in gross margins and net earnings per share indicates ongoing challenges in managing costs and maintaining profitability.

Overall, HPE's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its strategic focus on AI systems and hybrid cloud solutions, positioning the company well for future growth. The raised revenue and EPS guidance for the full year reflect management's confidence in sustaining this momentum.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co for further details.

