Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Operating Officer Pad Chivukula of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT, Financial) sold 26,000 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 447,448 shares of the company.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases. The company's proprietary technologies include lipid-mediated nucleic acid delivery systems and RNA constructs, which are used to develop therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need.

Over the past year, Pad Chivukula has sold a total of 102,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc were trading at $40.01 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.116 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $46.14, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, considering the current market conditions and the company's valuation metrics.

