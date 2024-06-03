On June 3, 2024, Akash Palkhiwala, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $205.77 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 63,343 shares of Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Inc is a leading developer and innovator of advanced wireless technologies, products, and services. The company is a key player in the semiconductor industry, providing solutions for mobile devices, networking equipment, and related technologies worldwide.

Over the past year, Akash Palkhiwala has sold a total of 16,000 shares of Qualcomm Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Qualcomm Inc has seen a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the sale, Qualcomm Inc had a market cap of $228.08 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 27.47, which is lower than the industry median of 33.215. This indicates a relatively lower valuation compared to the industry average.

The GF Value of Qualcomm Inc is $138.44, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

