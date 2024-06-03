On June 3, 2024, Walter Woltosz, Director and 10% Owner of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $46.25 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,560,857 shares of Simulations Plus Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc, a company specializing in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development, has seen significant insider trading activity over the past year. Notably, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys. Walter Woltosz himself has sold a total of 260,000 shares over the past year without purchasing any shares.

On the valuation front, Simulations Plus Inc has a market cap of $903.723 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 85.32, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 24.97 and the company's historical median. Despite this high PE ratio, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.8, based on a GF Value of $57.59.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trends and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the financial landscape for Simulations Plus Inc, reflecting both the insider confidence and the market's valuation of the company.

