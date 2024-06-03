Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Lande La executed a sale of 8,017 shares of The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 140,329 shares of the company.

The Kraft Heinz Co, a prominent player in the global food and beverage industry, is known for its diverse portfolio of products including condiments, sauces, and packaged foods. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has established it as a leader in the market.

Over the past year, Lande La has sold a total of 75,051 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for The Kraft Heinz Co shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of The Kraft Heinz Co were trading at $35.37. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $43.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.56, which is below the industry median of 18.52 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, The Kraft Heinz Co is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. The GF Value of $37.59 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also considered in the GF Value calculation.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

