Rajendra Kanuru, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial), executed a sale of 11,790 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,925 shares of the company.

Generac Holdings Inc, headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a leading designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.

Over the past year, Rajendra Kanuru has sold a total of 13,040 shares of Generac Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc were trading at $148.98 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 38.41, which is above both the industry median of 22.885 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Generac Holdings Inc is $140.43, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent trading data and the company's financial metrics.

