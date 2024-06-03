On June 3, 2024, Daniel Queenan, CEO of Real Estate Investments at CBRE Group Inc (CBRE, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 227,094 shares of CBRE Group Inc.

CBRE Group Inc operates as a global commercial real estate services and investment firm. The company offers a broad range of services, including facilities management, transaction and project management, property leasing, commercial mortgage brokerage, appraisal, property sales, mortgage servicing, and investment management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of CBRE Group Inc were trading at $88.64, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $26.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.68, which is above both the industry median of 14.18 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CBRE Group Inc is estimated at $96.47 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

