On June 3, 2024, Michelle Hulgrave, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $153.15 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 19,269 shares of the company.

Penske Automotive Group Inc operates as an international transportation services company, engaging in the retail sale of new and used motor vehicles and related products and services, including vehicle service, parts, collision repair, finance and lease contracts, and third-party insurance products.

Over the past year, Michelle Hulgrave has sold a total of 4,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 9 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc were trading at $153.15 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.1 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.50, which is below the industry median of 15.915.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $154.09, indicating that Penske Automotive Group Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as fairly valued according to the GF Value, suggesting that the insider's transaction might align with the current market valuation of the shares.

