On June 3, 2024, Ralph Larossa, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG, Financial), sold 1,373 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 150,654.1983 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, commonly known as PSEG, is a diversified energy company. Its operations are primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. PSEG is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Over the past year, Ralph Larossa has sold a total of 25,981 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shows a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc were trading at $74.99 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $37.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.64, which is above both the industry median of 15.305 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $65.11, indicating that with a price of $74.99, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale by Ralph Larossa may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

