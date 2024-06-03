On June 3, 2024, Eric Steigerwalt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 346,072 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect their financial independence and secure their future. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Eric Steigerwalt has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Brighthouse Financial Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 8 sales and only 1 buy over the last year.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $44.38 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.70 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $57.86, suggesting that Brighthouse Financial Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling and buying activities within the company by its insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation relative to its calculated intrinsic value.

For more detailed analysis on Brighthouse Financial Inc's valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow

