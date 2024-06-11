Myles Lambert, EVP, Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), executed a sale of 8,400 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 50,207 shares of the company.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial) specializes in life insurance and annuities, providing financial solutions to help clients protect what they have earned and ensure it lasts. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Myles Lambert has sold a total of 18,400 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Brighthouse Financial Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $44.3. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.697 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $57.86, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

