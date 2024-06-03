On June 3, 2024, David Park, Chief Financial Officer of StepStone Group Inc (STEP, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company at an average price of $44.13 per share. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,217 shares of StepStone Group Inc.

StepStone Group Inc is a global private markets firm providing customized investment, portfolio monitoring, and advice to investors. The company operates across various asset classes including private equity, real estate, and infrastructure.

Over the past year, David Park has sold a total of 6,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within StepStone Group Inc, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of StepStone Group Inc were trading at $44.13 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 48.91, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.12.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of StepStone Group Inc is estimated at $19.10 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.31.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.