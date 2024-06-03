On June 3, 2024, Kevin Mcginty, Director at Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,109 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc specializes in the development and engineering of thermal solutions for process industries. The company provides a range of products and services aimed at optimizing the operational performance and efficiency of energy, chemical, and other industrial sectors.

Over the past year, Kevin Mcginty has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 4 insider sells and 6 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc were priced at $32.84 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.054 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 20.81, which is lower than the industry median of 22.885 and also below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Thermon Group Holdings Inc is $28.46, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in Thermon Group Holdings Inc, considering the insider trends and the company's valuation metrics.

