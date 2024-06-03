On June 3, 2024, Ramesh Srinivasan, President & Chief Executive Officer of Agilysys Inc (AGYS, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $93.54 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 838,367 shares of Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys Inc is a leading provider of hospitality software solutions, offering technology that helps hotels, casinos, and other hospitality venues manage operations more efficiently. The company's products include point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the guest experience.

Over the past year, Ramesh Srinivasan has sold a total of 200,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Agilysys Inc shows a trend with 4 insider buys and 35 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Agilysys Inc were trading at $93.54 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.25, which is above the industry median of 26.425.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15, based on a GF Value of $81.15. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

