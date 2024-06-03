On June 3, 2024, Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 491,581 shares of the company.

FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. The company operates in a highly specialized segment of the semiconductor industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys at FormFactor Inc.

Shares of FormFactor Inc were trading at $54.37 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $4.102 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.27, which is above both the industry median of 33.215 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FormFactor Inc is estimated at $33.83 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics and trends of FormFactor Inc.

