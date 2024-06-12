Takeshi Numoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), sold 566 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 47,010.5985 shares of Microsoft Corp.

Over the past year, Takeshi Numoto has engaged in the sale of 566 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Microsoft Corp, a leading technology company, develops software products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company's offerings include operating systems for computing devices, cloud systems, and services, as well as various other products and services.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Microsoft Corp were trading at $416.14, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $3,092.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.02, which is above the industry median of 26.425 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The current stock price compared to the GF Value of $388.78 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

