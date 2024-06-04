On June 4, 2024, Daniel Spiegelman, Director at Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial), executed a sale of 7,576 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,917 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) is a company that focuses on the discovery and commercialization of novel molecular diagnostic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties.

Over the past year, Daniel Spiegelman has sold a total of 7,576 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Myriad Genetics Inc shows a total of 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc were trading at $22.05 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.02 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $23.40, indicating that Myriad Genetics Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

