On June 3, 2024, Shuo Zhang, Director at PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial), sold 5,500 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $34.66 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,381 shares of the company.

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS, Financial) specializes in software and services that improve yield and quality in the manufacturing process for clients in the integrated circuits industry. The company's solutions include data analytics and advanced control technologies that are crucial for the optimization of semiconductor design and production.

Over the past year, Shuo Zhang has sold a total of 8,547 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at PDF Solutions Inc, where there have been 7 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of PDF Solutions Inc were trading at $34.66 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 691.20, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $35.29, indicating that PDF Solutions Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

