On June 3, 2024, David Guyer, a Director at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial), executed a sale of 11,625 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $10.3 per share, totaling approximately $119,737.5. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,700 shares of the company.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for eye diseases. The company's products aim to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders.

Over the past year, David Guyer has sold a total of 23,250 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial) shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 25 insider sells and 5 insider buys recorded.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial) were trading at $10.3 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $480.218 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $7.20 per share, making EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

