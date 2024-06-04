On June 4, 2024, Shana Smith, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at ScanSource Inc (SCSC, Financial), sold 2,245 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,463 shares of ScanSource Inc.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides products and solutions in technology areas such as point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, video, voice, data networking, and emerging technologies. The company operates globally, serving as a link between manufacturers and resellers in various technology markets.

Over the past year, Shana Smith has engaged in the sale of 2,245 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within ScanSource Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of ScanSource Inc were priced at $48 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.02, which is below the industry median of 23.9 and also lower than the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $31.83, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51. This suggests that ScanSource Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at ScanSource Inc.

