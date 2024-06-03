On June 3, 2024, Stephen Jones, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of ScanSource Inc (SCSC, Financial), sold 8,500 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $47.77 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,352 shares of ScanSource Inc.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides technology products and solutions in areas such as point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, video, voice, data networking, and emerging technologies. The company operates globally, serving businesses by delivering specialty technology solutions to help them run more efficiently and effectively.

Over the past year, Stephen Jones has sold a total of 8,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for ScanSource Inc shows a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ScanSource Inc were trading at $47.77 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.02, which is lower than the industry median of 23.9 and also below the company's historical median.

The current stock price compared to the GF Value of $31.83 suggests that ScanSource Inc is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.5, indicating a premium compared to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might provide investors with different perspectives on their investment decisions, considering the company's valuation metrics and the insider's ongoing transactions.

