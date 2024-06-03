President of Electronics & Industrial, Jon Kemp, executed a sale of 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD, Financial) on June 3, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 102,004.2319 shares of the company.

DuPont de Nemours Inc, a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been no insider purchases but 9 insider sales during the same period. The insider, Jon Kemp, has sold a total of 10,200 shares over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc were priced at $81.15. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $33.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 99.19, significantly above both the industry median of 23.83 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $77.62, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects. With the current valuation metrics, such as the price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio, investors might find it useful to consider these figures in their investment decisions.

