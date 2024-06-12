Alexander Bruni, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Owens & Minor Inc (OMI, Financial), executed a sale of 10,568 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was detailed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 49,950 shares of the company.

Owens & Minor Inc, a key player in the healthcare logistics sector, specializes in the distribution of medical and surgical supplies. The company also provides various healthcare-related services, enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare supply chain across different markets.

Over the past year, Alexander Bruni has sold a total of 23,236 shares of Owens & Minor Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Owens & Minor Inc were priced at $17.76. The company's market cap was approximately $1.32 billion, positioning it as a significant entity in its industry.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Owens & Minor Inc is estimated at $25.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the financial movements and potential investment considerations for Owens & Minor Inc. The data indicates a pattern of insider sales which could be of interest to current and potential investors.

