On June 3, 2024, Ryan Patrick John Phillip, Chief Retail Officer of FitLife Brands Inc (FTLF, Financial), executed a sale of 10,544 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of FitLife Brands Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $31.8 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

FitLife Brands Inc is a company that specializes in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company's products are designed to support various aspects of health, including muscle growth, weight management, and general fitness.

Over the past year, Ryan Patrick John Phillip has sold a total of 10,544 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale marks the only insider sell in the past year for FitLife Brands Inc.

Currently, shares of FitLife Brands Inc are trading at $31.8, giving the company a market cap of $148.891 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.88, which is above both the industry median of 18.52 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $27.71, indicating that FitLife Brands Inc is currently Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

