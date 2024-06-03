On June 3, 2024, Mark Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company at a price of $99.25 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 192,552 shares of Carvana Co.

Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company is known for its automated car vending machines and is pioneering a cutting-edge approach to the used car market, offering a wide selection of vehicles through a convenient online buying experience.

Over the past year, Mark Jenkins has sold a total of 147,408 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 45 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the recent transaction, shares of Carvana Co were trading at $99.25, giving the company a market cap of $11.82 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 46.81, which is above the industry median of 15.915.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $24.59, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market position relative to its intrinsic value.

