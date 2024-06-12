Tali Notman, Chief Revenue Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), sold 20,308 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 593,782 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software release automation solutions, enabling continuous software updates across any system. The company's platform offers tools for software development and distribution, which are crucial for modern cloud-based applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 132,703 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at JFrog Ltd, where there have been 86 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were priced at $31.15. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.34 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of JFrog Ltd is estimated at $35.99 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The insider's recent transaction could provide insights into the company's valuation and stock performance, reflecting broader market trends and individual investment decisions.

