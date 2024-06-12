Ben Shlomi, Chief Executive Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 38,924 shares of the company on June 3, 2024. The transaction was filed on June 4, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,105,649 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software release automation solutions, helping developers and organizations streamline their development processes through efficient handling of binary artifacts. This service allows for continuous software updates and secure management of artifacts across the software development lifecycle.

Over the past year, Ben Shlomi has sold a total of 624,702 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 86 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $31.15, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.34 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $35.99 for JFrog Ltd is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.