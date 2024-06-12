Mario Schlosser, the President of Technology & Chief Technology Officer of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial), sold 5,960 shares of the company on June 4, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 65,768 shares of the company.

Oscar Health Inc operates as a health insurance company. The company primarily focuses on providing health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and small businesses. It utilizes technology, design, and data to humanize health care and aims to develop an engaging member experience.

Over the past year, Mario Schlosser has sold a total of 631,365 shares of Oscar Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Oscar Health Inc were trading at $19.45 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.495 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $11.61, which suggests that Oscar Health Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.