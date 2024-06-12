Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial), a technology-driven health insurance company, recently witnessed a significant transaction by its EVP & Chief Legal Officer, Ranmali Bopitiya. On June 4, 2024, the insider sold 17,615 shares of the company at a price of $19.45 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 137,388 shares of Oscar Health Inc.

Over the past year, Ranmali Bopitiya has sold a total of 41,989 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Oscar Health Inc operates in the health insurance sector, focusing on providing technology-driven solutions to simplify the health insurance experience. The company's innovative approach includes user-friendly interfaces and customer-centered services, which aim to improve the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services.

As of the latest transaction, Oscar Health Inc has a market cap of approximately $4.495 billion. The stock's current trading price of $19.45, combined with a GF Value of $11.61, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide critical data points for evaluating the stock's current market position.

