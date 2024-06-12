Richard Blackley, the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial), executed a sale of 24,642 shares of the company on June 4, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 642,920 shares of Oscar Health Inc.

Oscar Health Inc operates as a health insurance company, primarily engaging in the provision of health insurance products and services. The company's platform integrates technology and personalized service to offer health insurance coverage through direct-to-consumer, broker channels, and strategic partnerships.

Over the past year, Richard Blackley has sold a total of 179,190 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Oscar Health Inc were priced at $19.45, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $4.495 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $11.61, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are used in determining the GF Value, along with adjustments based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Investors and stakeholders may consider these insider trading trends and valuation metrics when assessing their investment decisions in Oscar Health Inc.

