Victoria Baltrus, the Chief Accounting Officer of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial), sold 7,873 shares of the company on June 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 127,555 shares of the company.

Oscar Health Inc is a technology-driven health insurance company that focuses on providing individual and family health insurance products. The company leverages technology, data, and design to humanize and simplify the healthcare experience, aiming to make health insurance coverage more accessible and affordable.

Over the past year, Victoria Baltrus has sold a total of 18,278 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Oscar Health Inc shows a total of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Oscar Health Inc were trading at $19.45, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.495 billion. The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.68, based on a GF Value of $11.61.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes adjustments based on the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation perspectives.

