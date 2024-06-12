Mark Donohue, Chief Financial Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV, Financial), sold 186,483 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 467,827 shares of the company.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of security screening solutions that detect concealed weapons and threats using advanced digital sensors and cognitive AI technology. The company's solutions are used in various venues including schools, hospitals, and entertainment locations.

Over the past year, Mark Donohue has sold a total of 225,806 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 30 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc were trading at $2.73 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $405.825 million. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, the stock has a GF Value of $7.09. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39, suggesting that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc may want to monitor insider transactions and valuation metrics closely to gauge the company's financial health and market position.

