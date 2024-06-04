On June 4, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), executed a sale of 682,812 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 673,023,885 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. Details of the sale can be viewed on the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc operates as a national wireless service provider, offering data, messaging, and wireless voice services. The company is one of the largest providers in the United States, focusing on delivering customer-centric mobile solutions and connectivity.

Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 19,843,715 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 67 insider sells and no insider buys for T-Mobile US Inc.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $173.93 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $208.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.21, which is above the industry median of 15.95.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $146.53, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, T-Mobile US Inc is considered modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider reflects ongoing transactions within the company's stock, contributing to the broader insider trading trends at T-Mobile US Inc.

