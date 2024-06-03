Director Judith Sprieser sold 1,124 shares of Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) is a leading insurance company, primarily engaged in the personal property and casualty insurance business, along with life insurance and retirement and investment products. The company is known for its extensive offerings that cater to individual and commercial customers.

Over the past year, Judith Sprieser has sold a total of 2,689 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Allstate Corp were trading at $166.88 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $43.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.08, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 11.57 and above the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Allstate Corp is $160.16, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend for Allstate Corp suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling activity than buying over the past year.

This valuation and insider activity may be of interest to investors looking at the stability and future prospects of Allstate Corp in the competitive insurance industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.